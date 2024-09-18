Get Your Teach On Partners With Mario Lopez, Jonas Brothers, & More To Engage More Than 1M Students

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrities team up to support educators worldwide for Get Your On's annual global Rock Your School initiative on September 23-27, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Your Teach On , the renowned organization dedicated to empowering educators, is gearing up for its highly anticipated annual event – the worldwide

Rock Your School

initiative, and partnering with celebrities to spread the word and empower educators. From September 23-27, 2024, educators from across the globe will come together to transform their classrooms into epic centers of engagement, creativity, and learning.

GYTO's Rock Your School initiative empowers K-12 teachers to break the monotony of traditional classroom instruction and infuse excitement and creativity into their teaching methods. With its energetic approach, this initiative encourages educators to create an outside-the-box educational experience to engage their students and bring learning to life in their classrooms.

The worldwide education celebration kicks off on

Monday, September 23, 2024,

at

Carpenter Community Charter School

in

Los Angeles, CA . The Get Your Teach On team will be joined by celebrities and education supporters,

Mario Lopez

(Access Hollywood),

Jessie Usher

(Amazon's

The Boys),

Justin Willman

(Netflix's

Magic For Humans),

Kidz Bop ,

Titus O'Neil

(WWE Global Ambassador), and

The Ninja Kidz

(YouTube 22M) to create the ultimate education celebration.

These celebrities are leading the charge to actively engage celebrities and athletes to help rock schools in their communities around the world. In fact,

Jonas Brothers

recently

recorded a video

to promote the Rock Your School initiative.

GYTO will lead the Rock Your School initial at additional schools in Los Angeles and Orlando throughout the week. Rock Your School activities will include educational games, an assembly, and specialized lessons catered for that day in conjunction with community leaders in attendance.

Rock Your School comes at a time when schools are losing more teachers and fewer people want to become teachers. A Penn State

study

showed that the number of people training to become teachers has fallen from a pinnacle of 700,000 in 2009 to just over 400,000 in 2020 according to

Chalkbeat.

That means more school districts are having to hire underqualified teachers. An analysis by the

Learning Policy Institute

(LPI) found that 1 in 10 teacher positions are either vacant or filled by someone uncertified for the subject they are teaching.

"We are so excited to continue our Rock Your School initiative again this year! Rock Your School is an amazing opportunity for educators to come together, break free from traditional teaching methods, and inspire their students in ways they never thought possible" said Wade King, Co-Foudner and COO of Get Your Teach On.

Get Your Teach On's "Rock Your School" initiative has a proven track record of igniting passion and creativity in classrooms, resulting in improved student engagement and achievement.

Since Rock Your School's inception in 2018, tens of thousands of educators from thousands of schools have participated in Get Your Teach On's Rock Your School initiative. GYTO received entries from schools in all 50 states, plus entries from around the world including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Portugal, and more. In the past, artists such as

Paul Stanley

and

Nick Lachey

supported Rock Your School, as well as world-renowned science teacher

Steve Spangler

(Ellen), and fan favorite

98 Degrees .



About Get Your Teach On

Get Your Teach On (GYTO) specializes in professional development and encouragement for educators and administrators in the form of conferences, workshops and events. GYTO conferences are known for their passionate celebration of teachers and their ability to inspire life-long learners. Founded in 2016, GYTO now hosts National and Regional Conferences, Virtual Conferences, school and district trainings, and additional events for a wide variety of educators and school administrators each year. GYTO is also provides free resources, teacher-focused merchandise, and is the parent organization for the worldwide Rock Your School initiative which encourages out of the box teaching.

Press Contact:

Chase Mayo

7725288030



SOURCE Get Your Teach On

