Town Of Tonawanda, NY Revamps Budgeting Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TONAWANDA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After years of working around an inefficient Edmunds ERP system, the Town of Tonawanda, New York, needed a more robust solution to handle its growing needs. The Town sought a to simplify reporting and automate budget projections, tasks previously handled manually through Excel. They turned to OpenGov, a trusted partner known for its innovative solutions that streamline operations.



Tonawanda, under the leadership of Supervisor Joseph Emminger, was facing challenges with its current systems, including a clunky Open Budget Book (OBB) process and the lack of access to real-time budget data for council members and department leaders. The Town needed a solution that offered direct integration with Edmunds to eliminate manual crosswalking and streamline data management. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to provide intuitive capital planning tools, ensure data transparency, and give council members more control over the Town's finances.



With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Town of Tonawanda is looking forward to a more efficient budgeting process. The software will allow them to present a clean, interactive budget for residents while improving access to critical financial data for department heads and council members. Additionally, the platform's integration with capital planning will enable the Town to better forecast and track project performance over time, ensuring long-term financial sustainability.



Tonawanda joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

