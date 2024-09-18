Gandhi Family Against Reservation, Claims Maha BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Maharashtra unit BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi -- all have made anti-reservation statements, adding the Gandhi family is against the reservation.

"When Rahul Gandhi comes to Maharashtra, we will ask him to explain his stand on the reservation for the OBC and ST communities together," he remarked.

"Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he makes anti-India statements. He should be banned from going abroad for a few days," said Bawankule.

He also challenged Maharashtra unit Congress chief Nana Patole to clear his stand on reservations "before eyeing the post of Chief Minister".

Bawankule, meanwhile, also said that the party did not support statements made by BJP MP Anil Bonde and Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bonde had said that Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed while Gaikwad announced to pay a cash reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who chops off the Congress MP's tongue for his statement abolishing the reservation system.

Bawankule also presented the 100-day account of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third tenure, saying that most of the works in the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

"We are approaching the people with the work of PM Modi's government at the Centre and the MahaYuti (grand alliance) government during the Assembly elections campaign. He cautioned that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi government comes to power after the Assembly elections, it will stop all pro-development schemes launched by the Central government.

"The people believe that the development of Maharashtra will be done by the double-engine government. The work of the Central government is significant in infrastructure, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Airports, Metro, Railway. The government has approved seven major schemes worth Rs 14,200 crore for farmers. Giving a big relief to the middle class, tax has been waived on income up to Rs 7 lakh.

"A Unified Pension Scheme has been launched. Sanctions have been given for 1 crore houses in urban areas and 2 crore houses in rural areas. Schemes are designed to provide startup financial incentives and incentives for innovation," said Bawankule, while listing out a slew of initiatives of the BJP-led NDA government in its 100 days.

He further added that the government has announced a package of Rs 2 lakh crore for the youth which will boost employment and skill development.

Bawankule said that the BJP will work to remove negativity spread by the opposition in the minds of the tribal community.