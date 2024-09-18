2024 Hyundai Sonata HEV Limited Named Best Hybrid At SAMA's Charged Up Miami Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept.

Hyundai Sonata HEV Limited has won the Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) category at the Southern Automotive Association's (SAMA) inaugural Charged Up Miami event, held on August 28, 2024. The Sonata HEV Limited outperformed its competitors, including the Toyota Camry HEV, reinforcing Hyundai's commitment to excellence in hybrid and design.

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata was photographed in California City, Calif. on Aug. 1, 2023.

Charged Up Miami, a flagship event organized by SAMA, brought together industry experts, automotive journalists, and influencers to evaluate and highlight the latest advancements in electric and hybrid vehicles. The event served as an educational platform to enhance public awareness of the benefits of EVs and hybrids, in line with SAMA's mission to foster understanding of sustainable automotive technology. The Sonata HEV Limited emerged as a standout winner in the HEV category, recognized for its innovative design, advanced technology, and outstanding fuel efficiency.

"With the Sonata Hybrid, we set out to prove that you don't have to choose between power, style, and sustainability. Its sleek design, advanced tech, and smooth, quiet ride deliver an eco-friendly experience without sacrificing the thrill of driving," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're honored to be recognized by SAMA as leaders in sustainable automotive innovation, and we're committed to inspiring drivers to embrace hybrids and EVs as the future of mobility-because you can have it all: performance, responsibility, and style."

"The Sonata HEV Limited impressed our members with its combination of efficiency, innovative features, and overall driving experience," said Woodie Lesesne, president, SAMA. "Hyundai has demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing hybrid technology, and we are delighted to recognize their achievement with this award. Our Charged Up Miami event is more than a competition; it's an opportunity to educate and inspire consumers about the significant advancements and benefits of EVs and hybrids."

The 2024 Hyundai Sonata HEV Limited features a sleek and modern design, a suite of advanced safety features, and an impressive EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of up to 52 MPGi. Equipped with a 2.0L GDI Atkinson Cycle engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Sonata HEV delivers a smooth and efficient driving experience. The vehicle also includes the latest technology, such as the Digital Key 2.0 Premiumii, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch

touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility.

Southern Automotive Media Association

The Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA) is a non-profit group of journalists, manufacturers, public relations professionals, and others in the automotive industry. SAMA aims to provide a platform for members to discuss the latest trends and advancements in the automotive industry, focusing on promoting sustainable and electric vehicle technologies.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent

economic impact report . For more information, visit

2024 SONATA SEL FWD: 25 City/36 Hwy/29 Combined MPG. 2024 SONATA SEL AWD: 25 City/34 Hwy/28 Combined MPG. 2024 SONATA N Line: 23 City/32 Highway/27 Combined MPG. 2024 SONATA Hybrid SEL: 44 City/51 Hwy/47 Combined MPG. SONATA Hybrid Limited: 44 City/51 Hwy/47 Combined MPG. All figures are EPA estimates and for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle's condition.

ii Near Field Communication (NFC) digital smartphone key requires a compatible smartphone and an appropriately equipped 2024 SONATA vehicle. Not all smartphones are compatible. Feature is only compatible with iPhone® XR and later, Apple Watch® Series 5 and later and Samsung Galaxy S20 and later. Vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Lock/unlock functionality works on front doors only. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner's Manual for additional details and limitations.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

