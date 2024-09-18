Creatio To Unveil 8.2 Energy Release This Fall, Showcasing AI And No-Code Innovations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join the broadcast on October 30th, to discover how the fusion of no-code, GenAI, and composable CRM shapes and delivers unparalleled time-to-value

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, is excited to announce its upcoming digital event showcasing Creatio 8.2 – a release focused on powering up businesses with future-ready AI and no-code capabilities.This major release is centered on accelerating time-to-value through the expansion of Creatio's Copilot and AI, enhanced CRM capabilities, and modern no-code architecture. The digital show will feature an overview of Creatio 8.2 Energy's capabilities, a fireside chat with Forrester Principal Analyst, John Bratincevic, and real-life success stories from enterprises leveraging no-code to lead their industries. The event will be held in digital format on October 30th at 10 am EDT.The Creatio 8.2 Energy release will feature the following new capabilities:- Copilot and AI: A comprehensive AI Command Center designed to manage, modify and create AI scenarios at speed and scale, with over 20 new out-of-the-box AI use cases for CRM and assisted development.- CRM Excellence: New features and updates for next-gen order and proposal management, lead generation, and marketing campaign automation, along with marketplace extensions.- No-code: Expanded Freedom UI capabilities, new drag-and-drop components, and simplified tools for designing no-code integrations.In addition to the product showcase, Forrester Principal Analyst John Bratincevic will explore the future of business automation, software development, and GenAI. The discussion will cover how GenAI and no-code are set to transform the digital landscape and why leading companies are embracing no-code and citizen development as core strategies for digital dominance.Guest speakers David Sturdee, Chief Customer Officer at Howdens, the UK's #1 kitchen provider, and Jim Slomka, Chief Revenue Officer at BSN Sports, the US leader in sports apparel distribution, will share insights on how they are leveraging no-code, composable CRM, and AI to lead their industries.The registration for the event is available via the following link - page/energy-release .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

PR Creatio

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.