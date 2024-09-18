16,000 People Remain In Pokrovsk, Including 177 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, 16,000 people, including 177 children, remain in the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast. The evacuation continues.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin on the air of the telethon“United News”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are still 16,000 people in Pokrovsk, including 177 children. More than 30,000 people have left and more than 3,500 children have left. I thank the people for taking care of themselves and their loved ones, because the enemy is shelling the entire Donetsk region and Pokrovsk every day with all available weapons - guided aerial bombs, cannon artillery and drones,” the head of the region said.

He reiterated that people need to leave Pokrovsk as soon as possible.

Another 10returned to government-controlled territory

As reported, Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys homes, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.

Donetsk region has the longest front line - about 300 kilometers. The Pokrovsk direction is the hottest today. Children and their families are being forcibly evacuated in Pokrovsk.