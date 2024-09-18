Aarya Babbar On His New Horror Show With Ramsay's: ‘It's All About How You Convey Fear’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Aarya Babbar, who is best known for his breakthrough performances in 'Ab Ke Baras' and 'Yaar Anmulle' has shared his thoughts about his new horror show titled 'Ramsay's Bandh Darwaze Ke Peeche'.

During a conversation, the 43-year-old spoke about his preparation for the role and about the excitement he felt after knowing about Ramsay's coming back into the horror genre.

Aarya said,“I really enjoyed it, it was a lot of fun shooting with the co-actors. Let me confess-- I am scared of watching horror content. I can't even watch horror movies on TV or in cinemas, nor can I listen to horror stories. So, as an actor, it was a challenge to be part of the project and convey the things that I couldn't bear to watch. I took this as a challenge to make the audience believe.”

The 'Tees Maar Khan' also shared about his excitement after hearing about the show. He added,“When I heard about 'Ramsay's Bandh Darwaze Ke Peeche', I was excited because the Ramsay Brothers are legends in the horror genre. Growing up, I watched their films, and they really know how to create that perfect eerie atmosphere.

He further continued,“Being part of such a project is an honor for me, and I'm thrilled to bring that classic horror feel to a new audience. There's so much of gratitude for this project. Thanks to the makers that through this I get to explore the horror content on camera”.

“People would assume that just because it's by Ramsay Brothers, it is going to be a typical horror project. But this show has a very fresh take and I think the audience are going to love this one. Hopefully, it will be a cult horror again, maybe a comeback of the horror genre.” Aarya concluded.

On asking about the preparation that he had done for his character, the 'Heer and Hero' fame actor said,”Preparing for a horror film is very different from other genres. You have to mentally prepare yourself to be in dark, creepy places for long hours. For 'Ramsay's Bandh Darwaze ke Peeche', I worked on my expressions and reactions because, in horror, it's all about how you convey fear and suspense to the audience.”

Aarya concluded his statement by saying,“The Ramsay Brothers guided us perfectly, and the sets had that classic spooky vibe which helped a lot. I am looking forward to some great feedback from the audience.”

The legendary Ramsay Brothers, best known for their long-living legacy with cult films like 'Veerana', 'Purana Mandir', 'Tehkhana', 'Bandh Darwaza' and others expected to make a strong comeback with their new show.

'Ramsay's Bandh Darwaze ke Peeche' is currently streaming on the ALTT platform.

–IANS

