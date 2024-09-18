Big B Recalls Wisdom Imparted By Shashi Kapoor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Veteran icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', has shared a social trick that he learnt from his co-star Shashi Kapoor.

A new shared by the makers of the quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', hosted by Big B, shows the veteran talking to a contestant as he tells her a trick to know the names of people he doesn't recollect, at social gatherings.

The senior said,“If we go somewhere, and someone approaches us with a smiling face. Now, we know for a fact that we know this person but can't recollect their name. I learnt this trick from Shashi Kapoor, years ago. If he saw a similar situation unfolding in front of him, he would introduce himself first saying, 'Hello, I'm Shashi Kapoor'. This would make the other person feel obliged to share their name.”

Earlier, the veteran actor took to his blog, mulled over criticism, and said that it is a bed of steaming fire coal that compels people to walk over them.

He wrote,“The distance from the well-wishers gets intimate and close as the stand rolls forward... gives me a better position to welcome those that stand on the mid partition of the road, and often go unnoticed... no that shall not happen or should never happen.”

He credited the well-wishers for an actor's presence.“Yes the well-wisher is the reason for our presence .. they dictate our being .. they desire, we aspire and give a reason for their presence .. ! Without them we are nobody .. nothing nada .. !!!” He said to not fear“the disinterest from the audience.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen sharing the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in 'Vettaiyan' directed by T. J. Gnanavel.