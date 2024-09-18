Sonakshi Sinha Shares Adventurous Video From Her Dating Phase With Zaheer Iqbal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the period streaming show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', is sharing content from her archives.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a Reel of herself with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal in which they can be seen in Egypt.

The is from their dating phase and the couple can be seen enjoying paramotoring to the fullest over the pyramids. The video begins with the duo holding each other's hands while they ecstatically go for the adventure ride.

The actress wrote in the caption,“The absolute BEST way to see the pyramids is to fly over them... #Throwback to Egypt!! All the fun stuff coming out of the archives now... perks of being married #sonazahtraveltales #pyramidsofgiza #paramotoring.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after seven years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman. While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon 'Dabangg', Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan's home production 'Notebook'.

The couple reportedly dated for seven years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' The two have previously worked together in the film 'Double XL', which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, 'Blockbuster'.