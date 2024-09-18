Egypt, US, Discuss Reinforcing Joint Efforts Together With Qatar For Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed reinforcing joint efforts among Egypt, the US, and Qatar to move forward with Gaza Strip ceasefire negotiations, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

This came during the US Secretary of State's visit to Egypt on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Egyptian Presidency said that both sides reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the path to achieving lasting peace and security and that they agreed to intensify joint efforts for de-escalation to bring peace and security to the region.

The statement continued, "The President reiterated the imperative need for a decisive intervention to remove obstacles impeding the delivery of massive aid and relief to the people in Gaza, who have been enduring catastrophic and unbearable health and living conditions, and to stop Israel's violations in the West Bank. He also emphasized the importance of ending the policies of escalation against the Palestinian people."

President El Sisi also expressed Egypt's rejection of endeavors to escalate and expand the scope of the conflict in the region, stressing the need for all parties to demonstrate responsibility.

Moreover, he highlighted Egypt's solidarity with Lebanon in the wake of the cyberattack it experienced, stressing Egypt's commitment to Lebanon's security, stability, and sovereignty.