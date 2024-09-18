Rudderstack Launches Data Apps, Powered By Snowflake, To Accelerate High-ROI Data Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the AI Data Cloud Native CDP, today announced the launch of RudderStack Data Apps. Data Apps, Powered by Snowflake , introduce a groundbreaking suite of tools designed to help data teams rapidly deploy high-impact projects like attribution, propensity scores, and real-time personalization. Data Apps are built on top of Profiles, RudderStack's Customer 360 solution, which runs within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud and solves identity at the root to produce a Customer 360.

RudderStack Data Apps code is fully open and can be customized to meet the unique requirements of the most complex business use cases. Leveraging Profiles as the foundation, Data Apps enable data teams to ship

high-ROI data projects to their businesses in days, not months, and provide packaged models that solve time-consuming problems like attribution.

Bridging the Gap from Customer Data to Business Impact

RudderStack Data Apps are designed to help data teams quickly deliver actionable data projects to their business stakeholders, and customize them as their data and use cases become more complex. These apps leverage the full power of the AI Data Cloud, enabling data teams to:



Ship Accurate Attribution Data : Deliver report-ready first and last-touch attribution data for paid campaigns, including ROAS, with minimal configuration and full transparency.

Easily modify the code-based configuration to support more complex definitions.

Generate Propensity Scores : Run predictive models using existing data to forecast churn or conversion, and sync these scores automatically to user profiles in business tools. Modify the models to support more custom use cases, or run your own model natively in Snowpark through Profiles. Enable Real-Time Personalization : Make Customer 360 data available via API to drive dynamic website and app personalization, enhancing user engagement and conversion rates.

Key Benefits



Speed : Data Apps enable teams to deploy critical data projects in days, saving valuable time and resources and enabling business teams to move faster and run more experiments.

Flexibility and control : Direct access to code-based models in the AI Data Cloud allows teams to easily modify and scale projects as business needs evolve. Transparency and ownership : Customers get full visibility and ownership of models and data, ensuring confidence and trust in the outputs.

Market Impact

"RudderStack Data Apps are a game-changer for data teams looking to quickly deliver high-ROI projects to their stakeholders," said Eric Dodds, Senior Director of Product Strategy at RudderStack. "With Data Apps, data teams can start with a base project that provides actionable data in days, and the platform gives them full control to modify and customize their work to deliver increasingly complex use cases as needs evolve. Best of all, the model, code, and output all live in the customer's data cloud environment."

"RudderStack Data Apps make it easier for joint customers to deliver measurable business results with their data," said Onil Gunawardana, Head of Product, AI Data Cloud for Marketing, Snowflake. "The new products put the power of the AI Data Cloud on full display, running in Snowflake and fueled by Customer 360 data in the customer's environment."

RudderStack Data Apps are now available to Enterprise Tier RudderStack customers on Snowflake. To learn more, read the blog post or schedule a demo with the RudderStack team.

About RudderStack

RudderStack, the AI Data Cloud Native

CDP, is the only customer data platform built from the ground up for data teams. We help companies turn customer data into competitive advantage. With RudderStack, data teams can eliminate expensive data wrangling to focus on work that drives revenue. RudderStack collects behavioral data across the entire customer journey, unifies it in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud with other customer data to produce a Customer 360, and enables downstream activation on top of the Customer 360 through configurable Data Apps. Its flexible architecture provides ultimate optionality, allowing companies to get more from their existing data cloud investment and eliminating lock-in so teams can scale with agility. Using RudderStack, leading companies like Kajabi, Wyze, and Allbirds deliver powerful customer experiences on a solid data foundation. Learn more about the AI Data Cloud Native CDP at RudderStack .

Contact: Morgan Lundblad, Chief of Staff

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RudderStack

