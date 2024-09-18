Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Participates In Opening Of Kapanak Kindergarten
9/18/2024 9:17:59 AM
On September 18, the "Kapanak" (Butterfly) kindergarten, a newly
built preschool educational institution, was officially opened in
Baku's Narimanov district. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, participated in the opening ceremony,
Azernews reports.
Yuliya Aliyeva, director of the "Kapanak" (Butterfly) preschool
educational institution, informed Leyla Aliyeva about the
kindergarten's mission, which is to foster both academic and
social-emotional development in children while ensuring a smooth
transition to the school environment.
The "Kapanak" (Butterfly) kindergarten will cater to children
aged 3-6, with separate groups for ages 3-4, 4-5, and 5-6. In
addition to providing high-quality education, the kindergarten will
focus on the comprehensive development of children and their
participation in social events. Extracurricular activities will
also be offered to promote both mental and creative growth.
During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the two-story facility
and provided valuable recommendations regarding the children's
education. The kindergarten also emphasized the importance of staff
professional development, planning to follow educational trends and
participate in online trainings, including the Cambridge
program.
