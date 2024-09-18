Pashinyan Dodges Historical Facts About Zangazur's Handover To Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched on the issue of
the Zangazur Corridor during the discussion of foreign and internal
security issues at the II World Armenian Summit. He again tried to
draw attention with his ambitious statements.
Approaching from the perspective of Armenia, he called the
Zangazur road, which connects the territories of Azerbaijan, a
"crossroads of the world" project and noted that Armenia is ready
to open all roads passing through its territory.
The Armenian Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of
ensuring the security of his country once the roads are opened.
"In Syunik, Tavush, Gegharkunik, and Vayots Dzor, we are ready
to give our way to all possible places," added Pashinyan.
It is interesting that when Pashinyan talks about the
"Crossroads of the World" project, what does he mean by mentioning
the security of the territorial integrity of his country?
Pashinyan puts forward a question on what principles the roads
should protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and
jurisdiction of Armenia without detours and damage, that is, as in
all countries of the world as a priority.
The answer is as follows: only one principle plays a key role
here - ending the blockade of Nakhchivan, which is the territory of
Azerbaijan, and opening the Zangazur corridor, which will ensure
the connection of the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan,
without reservation and unconditionally.
Nikol Pashinyan touched on the current situation of Azerbaijan's
communication lines with Iran as an alternative and noted that he
would gratefully offer Azerbaijan simpler conditions.
If Pashinyan is talking about the jurisdiction of the territory
of Armenia, then the prime minister is advised to look carefully at
history. His speech about the opening of communications under
"conditions" comes from the fact that Armenia still regards the
Almaty agreement as a sacred reference. Although the Almaty
agreement reached between the countries in 1991 that left the
Soviet Union also exists between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the
mentioned document does not indicate exact figures about the
territorial dimensions of either Azerbaijan or Armenia. The reason
is that Armenia hides many authentic documents related to the
territories of both countries. Armenia does not want to look back
on its conventional borders with Azerbaijan since 1974. This shows
Armenia as a suspicious party in its behaviour. There is no need to
doubt it.
If we just look at 1929, it is enough to say that until Miğri
(Mehri), which is the main segment of the Zangazur corridor, as
well as Syunik, Tavush, Gegharkunik, and Vayots Dzord territories,
which Pashinyan emphasised in his speech, were gifted to the
Armenians by Levon Mirzoyan, the First Secretary of the Central
Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan. Nevertheless, it
was present in the maps of 1923.
Although Armenia has erased this history from its page,
Pashinyan, who has repeatedly said that he recognises the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, avoids these facts and never
touches on this issue in his speeches. However, the truth is that
those territories and the routes that cross through them, which
were formerly Azerbaijani territories and whose names were changed,
are being presented to Azerbaijan on the basis of "simplified
conditions".
