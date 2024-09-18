(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With ACR Poker's Super Series (OSS) XL in full swing and continuing through September 30th, there's still plenty of opportunities for players to compete for a share of over $40 million in total guarantees and $60,000 in leaderboard prizes.

Players can save the date for this Sunday, September 22nd, when three massive OSS XL Main Events kick off-featuring two $2 million GTD and one $1 million GTD, all offering a shot at huge wins.

OSS XL Series Continues with Major Events and $60,000 in Leaderboard Prizes Still Up for Grabs

In addition, the OSS XL is offering a variety of Multi-flight tourneys throughout the series. Players can join the $2 million GTD event and the special $1 million GTD Mystery Bounty tourney, with Day 1 flights continuing until September 30th. Other options include the $750,000 GTD (buy-in $55), $200,000 GTD (buy-in $16.50), and $100,000 GTD (buy-in $2.50) multi-flight events.

For those seeking micro and low-stakes options, a variety of OSS XL tourneys with buy-ins starting at just $0.27 are available this week, offering affordable routes for players to get in on the action.

What's more, a share of $60,000 in cash and tourney tickets is up for grabs through the OSS XL Leaderboard Contest , with a $15,000 prize for the overall champion. The leaderboard offers low, medium and high-buy-in options to ensure everyone has a fair shot to win.

Throughout the OSS XL series, ACR Pros are actively engaging with their communities to enhance players' experience via various initiatives:



Drew Gonzalez is running Last Longer challenges on X , with the opportunity to win OSS XL Main Event tickets, and he's shared a short video on how to participate .

Katie Lindsay is giving away a $109 OSS XL ticket each week for the best bluff videos submitted on X.

Jeff Boski continues his popular Hand of the Day on X, offering OSS XL insights to help players improve their game.

Jon Pardy continues to share his OSS Grind Reels , offering players a glimpse at his top hands and experiences during OSS XL. Ana Marquez offers tips on how to prepare for major online poker series like the OSS XL to make the most of the event.

With the OSS XL series running until September 30th, there's still time for players to join the action, climb the leaderboard and secure a place among the winners.

For more information on the OSS XL schedule and leaderboard, visit ACRPoker .

Media contact name

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker

