Egyptian President hosts US Secretary of State to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo for high-level discussions focused on achieving a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. The state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel reported that the talks would address a range of regional and international issues, with a primary emphasis on efforts to halt the violence in Gaza.



Blinken's visit marks his 10th regional tour since last October, aimed at brokering a cease-fire and negotiating a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas. The US, Egypt, and Qatar have been working to mediate an agreement that would not only facilitate a prisoner exchange but also ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, these efforts have faced significant obstacles, largely due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to meet Hamas’ demands to halt the war.



Netanyahu's insistence on maintaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Gaza-Egypt border, has been a major sticking point in negotiations. This position has been strongly rejected by both Cairo and Hamas. The ongoing conflict, which began with a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, has led to a severe humanitarian crisis. Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel’s military actions have resulted in the deaths of more than 41,200 people, predominantly women and children, and injured over 95,400 others. The Israeli offensive has displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, exacerbating shortages of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medicine.



The international community has condemned Israel's actions, with the country facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

