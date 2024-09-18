Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3182852 KUWAIT -- Under the patronage and in the presence of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a ceremony is held at Bayan Palace to launch a national space science center.

3182881 BEIRUT -- Lebanon's Firas Abiad announces that the death toll from the handheld pager explosions, which rocked the country yesterday, has risen to 12, including two children, with between 2,750 and 2,800 injured, including 300 in critical condition.

3182844 RAMALLAH -- Israeli forces kill a Palestinian youth and arrested 40 others during operations carried out in several areas of Ramallah, West Bank, says a Palestinian source.

3182832 TOKYO -- North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles in a northeastern direction on Wednesday, Seoul's military said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan widened 15.0 percent from a year earlier to JPY 76.9 billion (USD 521 million) in August, up for the first time in two months buoyed by strong exports, government data shows.











