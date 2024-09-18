Gary R Farmer Takes Home The Gold At This Year's ISSA Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Songwriter Association has held their annual awards show in Atlanta again this year and a Chattanooga, TN area resident has taken home the gold. Gary R has been producing for clients worldwide for the last 38 years from his studio in Flintstone, GA, many times helping his clients hit number one chart positions. His name is becoming the subject of daily conversation in many countries including New Zealand and Australia. He has traveled to 48 states and 4 countries performing, most recently to New Zealand for a 25 day tour with Joy Adams who lives in New Zealand.The International Singer Songwriter Association, ISSA, is based in Atlanta and is a major force in assisting independent singers and songwriters work through the many parts of today's music industry. ISSA holds an annual awards show that gives special recognition to deserving members of the organization which now has a membership of over 25,000 members. The voting is done by past gold award winners and industry professionals. The Sound Engineer of the Year award was presented to Gary R Farmer in recognition for his expertise in music production and engineering."I was totally in shock at winning the award" says Mr. Farmer. "There are so many great engineers in this business and to be recognized by an organization such as ISSA is a bit overwhelming." Joy Adams came from New Zealand this year to support Farmer and present an award for USA Female Single of the Year. Last year she also took home the gold award for her album "Just One Little Thing" that was produced by Mr. Farmer. His list of other projects are far reaching and continue growing daily, even producing tracks for Sony recording artist Dennis Marsh in New Zealand that garnered a gold record. When asked about the win this year if it would change what he does, Mr. Farmer replied, "Every project is just as important as the ones for major recording acts. I just want to help keep music alive and help my clients get the best project I can give them ."Mr. Farmer is also producing and writing his own songs and releasing them through all of the usual download and streaming sites. He is mounting amazing streaming numbers with his own songs, currently hitting over 11⁄2 million streams in just the last 18 months.Visit:

