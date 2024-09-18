BJP MP Slams AAP, Claims Kejriwal’S Actions Stalled Governance In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) BJP MP Kiran Choudhary on Wednesday reacted to Atishi being chosen as the new Chief of Delhi and said that the AAP National Convener had no choice but to quit.

While speaking to IANS, Choudhary remarked that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had no choice but to resign because if he hadn't stepped down, the functioning of the AAP would have come to a standstill.

The BJP MP commented, "The fact is that Arvind Kejriwal is still in jail. The court has not provided him with any relief yet. However, even while he was in jail, he continued to hold on to his position as Chief Minister."

"Since Kejriwal didn't resign, no Cabinet meetings could be held, and no decisions could be approved because a Chief Minister's signature is required for these actions. As a result, he was forced to resign. If he hadn't done this, the work of the AAP government would have come to a complete halt," she added.

When asked whether the BJP had pressured Kejriwal to resign, Kiran Choudhary refuted this claim.

She said, "In our country, the court is supreme. By making such accusations, is AAP trying to blame the court? The court has all the evidence and has made its point. If the court had nothing against Kejriwal, he would have been released by now. So, repeatedly claiming that BJP pressured the court is wrong."

She also reacted to a Congress MP's derogatory statements against women.

On September 11, Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash made a controversial remark during a public meeting in Kalayat Assembly segment, saying, "If applying lipstick and powder makes someone a leader, I would do it too. Then why should I keep a beard?"

This statement was directed at two women who were seeking Congress tickets from the constituency.

As a result of this comment, Jai Prakash faced backlash and trouble from within and outside the party.

Reacting to his statement, Choudhary said, "Their mentality towards women is very shallow. They repeatedly make such remarks. People who cannot respect their own sisters and daughters have no right to represent the country as MPs.

“Today, women make up 50 per cent of the population, and they have even gone to space. Yet, people like him make such comments without any shame. I believe all women should boycott him."