Thousands in Brussels demonstrate over German vehicle giant’s job downsizing

(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Brussels on Monday, rallying in support of autoworkers facing significant job losses as German car manufacturer Audi contemplates closing its local facility. According to local estimates, approximately 5,500 people gathered at Brussels-North train station before marching towards the European Parliament, highlighting the urgency of the situation.



The protest is centered around Audi's Brussels plant, which employs around 3,000 workers, with reports indicating that as much as 90 percent of these employees could lose their jobs as early as next year. This alarming possibility comes on the heels of Audi's announcement that demand for its high-end Q8 e-tron, produced in Brussels, has sharply declined. The company has cited high logistical and production costs as contributing factors to the potential shutdown of the facility.



Peter D’Hoore, a spokesperson for Audi Brussels, mentioned earlier this month that while a complete shutdown is a possibility, the plant might still serve a purpose by manufacturing parts for other Audi factories. This development has sparked mixed feelings among workers, many of whom are involved in the production of electric vehicles—a sector that the European Union is actively promoting as vital for competitiveness against emerging threats from both China and the United States.



The backdrop of this protest is particularly notable given that earlier this month, Volkswagen Group—the parent company of Audi—announced the termination of its domestic job guarantee scheme. This marks a significant shift for Germany's largest automaker, which has not previously laid off workers en masse. Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume pointed to ongoing challenges in the European Union auto industry that have persisted since the pandemic and the increasing competition from Asian manufacturers as reasons for these drastic measures.



As the automotive landscape continues to evolve under the pressure of economic and competitive forces, the fate of the Audi plant in Brussels and its workforce remains uncertain. The protests not only reflect the immediate concerns of the workers but also highlight the broader implications for the European automotive industry and its strategic response to changing market dynamics. The situation in Brussels serves as a microcosm of the challenges facing traditional automakers as they navigate the transition to electric vehicles and grapple with international competition.

