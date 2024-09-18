Hot Chili Appoints Investor Relations

49 North will, among other things, work with Hot Chili to prepare corporate materials and press releases, provide advice on investor relations matters, coordinate non-deal and deal roadshows, recommend and support conference activities, coordinate social media outreach, and assist with investor introductions and communications.

49 North is a Toronto-based full-service investor relations firm with over 20 years of capital markets experience and specializes in supporting publicly-listed

small cap growth companies.

49 North and its employees do not control any common shares in the Company.

