Meta prohibits Russian news agency as Western crackdown proceeds

(MENAFN) In recent years, the Russian multimedia broadcaster RT has encountered an unprecedented wave of scrutiny and restrictions from Western countries. The measures against the outlet have intensified markedly from 2022 through 2024, illustrating the broader geopolitical tensions and concerns surrounding the evolving landscape.



#### 2022: A Year of Escalating Restrictions



The year 2022 proved to be a critical turning point for RT, as various Western nations began implementing stringent actions against the network. The onset of the conflict in Ukraine prompted immediate responses:



- **Media Withdrawals:** In February, major broadcasters such as Foxtel in Australia and SKY New Zealand stopped airing RT content, marking the beginning of a widespread backlash.



- **Social Media Limitations:** By March, Meta—parent company of platforms like Facebook and Instagram—restricted access to RT and Sputnik, the Russian state-funded news agency, throughout the European Union. Concurrently, X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms instituted shadow bans, further diminishing the visibility of RT’s content.



- **EU-Wide Ban:** The European Union took decisive action by implementing a comprehensive ban on RT and Sputnik, which included blocking their broadcasts on satellites, websites, and social media platforms. Financial transactions to and from Russia were also heavily restricted, aiming to stifle the operational capabilities of Russian media.



- **UK Regulatory Actions:** The UK’s media regulator, Ofcom, revoked RT’s broadcasting license and initiated 29 investigations into the channel’s coverage of Ukraine, alleging a lack of impartiality.



- **Platform Removals:** YouTube permanently removed accounts associated with RT and Sputnik, while TikTok and Telegram followed suit by blocking RT accounts across the EU, the US, and Canada.



- **Temporary Measures:** Despite the extensive nature of the EU's ban, a representative from the European Commission described it as an exceptional and temporary measure, hinting at a possible re-evaluation in the future.

