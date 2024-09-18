American military officially exits Niger

(MENAFN) The United States has officially completed the withdrawal of its military forces and assets from Niger, following demands from the country’s military rulers. This decision culminates a series of events that began in May when the United States and Niger agreed on the conditions for the withdrawal. The announcement came via a joint statement from both the Pentagon and the Nigerien defense ministry.



The withdrawal process saw United States forces depart from two key military bases: Air Base 101 in Niamey on July 7 and Air Base 201 in Agadez on August 5. Prior to this, the United States maintained approximately 1,000 troops in Niger, utilizing the strategically located nation as a crucial hub for counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel region. The Pentagon had invested heavily in the area, constructing a USD100 million military base in 2016 to support its efforts against jihadist groups.



The recent shift in Niger’s political landscape followed a coup in March 2023 that ousted pro-Western President Mohamed Bazoum. The new military government subsequently terminated the long-standing defense agreement with the United States, which had permitted American military personnel and civilian contractors to operate within its borders for over a decade. The Nigerien leadership cited the United States military's inability to effectively combat the jihadist threats plaguing the region as a primary reason for their decision.



Further complicating relations, Nigerien Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine later accused American officials of issuing threats of sanctions against Niger and cautioned against fostering ties with Iran and Russia.



In May, the United States Department of Defense indicated that the pullout would be finalized by mid-September, although initial efforts were made to find ways to retain a military presence in the country. The withdrawal reflects a significant turning point in United States military policy in Africa, raising questions about the future of Western involvement in a region that has faced ongoing instability and conflict.



As the situation evolves, it remains to be seen how this withdrawal will impact the security landscape in Niger and the broader Sahel region, which has been marred by persistent violence and extremism. The complexities of foreign military support in Africa continue to fuel debates over the effectiveness and implications of such interventions.

