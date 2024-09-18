Scaleready Announces A G-Rex® Grant Has Been Awarded To Immunoscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReadyTM, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) and CellReadyTM, today announced that ImmunoScape Pte. Ltd. (a Singapore-U.S. based TCR-T therapy company) has been awarded a G-Rex® Grant.

ImmunoScape's $250,000 G-Rex® Grant will enable process development and IND enabling studies of their WT1-targeted TCR-T cell therapy.

"We are thankful for ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program and are grateful to receive an award that will substantially defray the time and cost of bringing our novel therapy into the clinic," said Dr. Tania Ribeiro, Senior Director and Head of CMC.

"We are proud to award ImmunoScape a G-Rex Grant to facilitate the clinical readiness of their novel TCR-T cell therapy.

Expediting the pathway to generating meaningful clinical data that their investors need to see is a primary objective of the G-Rex Grant Program. We are happy to see more private sector groups like ImmunoScape leveraging this unique program." said John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex®.

As part of the G-Rex® Grant, ImmunoScape plans to complete their pre-clinical process development including the incorporation of Wilson Wolf's fully closed-system G-Rex® bioreactors. ImmunoScape will also get early access to a new line of GMP cytokines from Bio-Techne that are tailor-made for use with G-Rex.

These new offerings, called ProPakTM GMP Cytokines, are designed to streamline reagent preparation and administration in a GMP manufacturing setting.

The new products will help companies like ImmunoScape save thousands of dollars per manufacturing run, while simplifying and streamlining processes for reduced variability.

Additionally, ImmunoScape's G-Rex Grant will help facilitate the technology transfer of their G-Rex centric manufacturing process to their contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) partner.

The G-Rex Grant will support training runs and engineering runs that will be used to generate the manufacturing batch records for an IND data package submission to the FDA, slated to occur in 2026.

ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program is a $20M initiative to advance the state of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) development and manufacturing by awarding individual Grant Awards worth up to $300,000.

G-Rex Grant Recipients also gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

About ImmunoScape

ImmunoScape is a biotechnology company developing next-generation TCR-T cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. By leveraging Deep Immunomics and AI-driven insights, ImmunoScape is focused on identifying TCRs with superior therapeutic potential, selecting the best candidates for clinical development. With multiple programs in the discovery and preclinical stages, the company is performing IND-enabling studies and preparing for the lead program to enter into the clinic and exploring strategic partnerships that align with our mission to bring next-generation TCR-T therapies to more patients. For more information, please visit .

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modfied cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 4 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

For more information about the ScaleReady G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected] .

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf ( ) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex® technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit



Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About CellReady LLC

CellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex® centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex® based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

