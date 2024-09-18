Poland vows to pay for Ukraine’s ammo

(MENAFN) Poland has reaffirmed its commitment to assist in financing a Czech-led initiative aimed at purchasing ammunition for Ukraine from sources outside the European Union. Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski shared this update in an interview with the European Truth news outlet, addressing recent reports indicating that Poland was the only supporter of Ukraine that had not yet contributed to the initiative, despite earlier promises made this year.



As reported by the Polish newspaper Wyborcza, by August, over a dozen countries had already provided funds for the purchase of more than half a million artillery shells from non-European Union manufacturers, with Germany being the largest contributor to the effort. Sikorski acknowledged that Poland had yet to make any financial contributions to this initiative, attributing the delay to temporary obstacles.



“We have made a political decision to allocate EUR50 million this year and another EUR50 million next year,” Sikorski explained. However, he also pointed out that there are various technical, administrative, and legal challenges related to the state agency responsible for strategic reserves that have contributed to the holdup. The Foreign Ministry has completed its part of the process, and Sikorski expressed hope that other ministries will expedite their actions to facilitate the funding. “It will definitely be done,” he pledged.



The Czech initiative, which aims to procure ammunition for Ukraine globally, was launched back in February in response to the pressing need for artillery rounds on the battlefield. This initiative emerged after Western manufacturers struggled to supply ammunition quickly enough to meet Ukraine’s demands. Reports suggest that while Ukraine's allies have collectively produced around 1.3 million shells over the course of a year, Russia has managed to manufacture approximately 4.5 million shells at a significantly lower cost compared to their European and American counterparts.



This commitment from Poland is seen as a crucial step in bolstering Ukraine's defenses amid an ongoing conflict, and it highlights the collaborative efforts among European nations to support Ukraine in its time of need. As the situation evolves, the importance of swift and coordinated military support remains a top priority for Ukraine's allies.

