Small Businesses Power India's Workforce With 35Mn Job Applications In The First Eight Months Of 2024: Reports Apna

18 September 2024: apna – India's leading jobs and professional networking – has reported over 35 million job applications for SMB roles in the first eight months of 2024, marking a 20% year-on-year increase. This rise reflects growing demand for key roles such as Sales & Marketing Managers, Accounting Technicians, Telecallers, Back Office Executives, and Business Development Associates. Industries such as BPO/Call Centre saw a 15% increase in demand, while demand for roles in Marketing and Advertising rose by 25%. and Banking also recorded increase of 10% and 12%, respectively.



India's SMB sector, comprising 63 million enterprises, contributes 30% to the GDP and employs millions across metros as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. As digitalization expands, SMBs face increasing challenges in efficiently sourcing the right talent for hyperlocal roles. apna, with its expansive presence in 890 cities, has emerged as the undisputed leader in hyperlocal hiring. By seamlessly connecting SMBs with the right talent, apna has revolutionized hiring, empowering businesses to scale efficiently and drive growth in previously untapped markets.



Notably, over 55% of total job applications for SMB roles came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Kochi, and Bhubaneswar. This reflects a rising demand for employment in these regions, perfectly aligning with the growth in registered SMBs in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. As businesses expand in these cities, the talent pool is growing to meet the demand, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem for both employers and job seekers.



Of the 35 million job applications recorded on the platform, 14 million came from women, marking a significant 30% year-on-year increase. This growth highlights the rising participation of women in various job roles, from finance and accounts to marketing and graphic design. Notably, over 38% of these applications come from tier-2 cities, showcasing apna's efforts in not only helping SMBs meet their talent demands but also promoting a more inclusive and balanced job market across India.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna stated, "SMBs and MSMEs employ more than 110 million people and their success is crucial for our nation's journey towards the $5 trillion economy goal. As the backbone of our economy, these sectors are set to witness significant growth, with workforce demand expected to rise in tandem. At Apna, we recognise that empowering this ecosystem is key to India's sustained progress. Our mission is to bridge the gap between talent and opportunities, ensuring SMBs have access to the right workforce as they scale, and that individuals, especially in underserved regions, can contribute to and benefit from this economic transformation."



SMBs have increasingly become the backbone of the nation's economic growth, playing a crucial role in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation. Over the past five years, apna has consistently helped solve hiring challenges for SMBs, enabling them to scale and drive multifold growth, which is vital to the country's economic development.





apna is India's largest jobs and professional networking platform dedicated to helping India's rising workforce unlock unique professional networking and skilling opportunities. apna is on a mission to enable livelihoods for billions in India. With more than 50 million users in 890+ cities and counting and more than 700,000 employers that trust the platform, India has a new destination to discover relevant opportunities, enabling jobs in 200+ categories across sectors.



