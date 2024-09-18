Cyber Acoustics AC-6012 Classroom Headset Wins 2024 Smartbrief On Edtech Readers’ Choice Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Best-selling K-12 headset chosen by the education community as winner in Hardware & Category

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acoustics , the leading of education headsets for all classroom environments, today announced the AC-6012 USB-A Headset has received a 2024 Readers' Choice Award presented by SmartBrief on EdTech. Recognized in the“Hardware & Technology” category, the AC-6012 is a durable, reliable headset that facilitates for students of all ages. See the complete list of SmartBrief on EdTech Readers' Choice award winners here .



The SmartBrief on EdTech Readers' Choice Awards celebrate companies and products making a lasting impact on the education industry. Through innovative solutions, the latest technology or pioneering problem-solving, the awards aim to recognize those who are changing the education landscape for the better. Winners across 11 categories are selected by industry professionals and end-users in the education community, who vote for the edtech tools they rely on most.

“There is no greater honor than winning an award voted on by the very industry professionals you aim to help,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics.“For nearly 20 years we have been focused on designing and manufacturing education headsets that truly solve classroom problems, so this recognition is especially meaningful.”









Cyber Acoustics Education Headsets Offer Durability and Reliable Performance

Part of Cyber Acoustics AC-6000 series of classroom headphones and headsets, the AC-6012 is a USB-A headset that's built to withstand even the toughest students. The headset features a durable headband that can be bent or twisted, in-line volume and mute controls, a tangle-free braided TuffCord that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, without sacrificing performance.

Cyber Acoustics No-Cost Headset Recycling Program for Schools

Since 2021 Cyber Acoustics has provided a no-cost headset recycling program, working with schools and educational institutions of all sizes to properly recycle broken or unused wired or wireless headsets, from any brand. Cyber Acoustics has already donated more than 12,000 pounds of electronics for proper recycling or reuse. Learn more, or request a collection box at .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost recycling program, accepting wired and wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics' commitment to sustainability visit . For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit . Follow the company on LinkedI and YouTub .

