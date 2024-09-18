Emirates' Retrofitted Boeing 777S With Premium Economy Rolling Out To Six US Cities

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



777 with enhanced cabins will be introduced to Chicago, Boston, Dallas Fort Worth, Seattle and linked routes Miami/Bogota and Newark/Athens

Ten of Emirates' 12 gateways

to US gateways to feature Premium by February 2025 New Business Class in a 1-2-1 arrangement is featured on Emirates' retrofitted Boeing 777

Dubai, UAE – 18 September 2024:

Emirates will be introducing its refurbished Boeing 777s on six routes in the US, providing customers with an elevated experience across all cabins, including the debut of its latest Business Class seats and highly-popular Premium Economy.

The retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft are scheduled to operate on direct flights to Chicago, Boston, Dallas Fort Worth, and Seattle. In addition, flights to Miami linked to Bogotá and to Newark via Athens will also be served with the refreshed aircraft featuring Emirates' four cabin classes and signature product touches. The refurbished Boeing 777s will debut for the first time in the US starting from next month and until early 2025 with the following schedule:



Chicago

- Emirates will introduce its retrofitted Boeing 777 three times weekly on

EK 235

and

EK 236

starting from 1 November 2024 and will increase to daily from 22 November 2024.

Boston

– From 10 December 2024 Emirates' newly-retrofitted Boeing 777 will serve the route three times weekly as

EK 237

and

EK 238, increasing to daily from 18 December.

Dallas Fort Worth

– Emirates' enhanced Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed three times weekly on

EK 221

and

EK 222

from 9 January 2025, with daily flights starting from 15 January 2025.



Seattle

– The newly-configured aircraft featuring four cabin classes, including Premium Economy, will be rolled out on

EK 229

and

EK 230

from 24 January 2025.

Newark/Athens

- From 10 February 2025, Emirates' retrofitted Boeing 777 with refreshed interiors and new cabins will operate daily on

EK 209

and

EK 210 Miami/Bogotá –

Emirates' latest B777 experience will be introduced on

EK 213

and

EK 214, the service to and from Dubai and linking Miami with the Colombian capital, on four weekly flights from 19 February 2025, expanding to daily from 1 March 2025.

With the deployment of its newly retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft, flights to and from ten of the 12 gateways in Emirates' US network will feature Premium Economy by February 2025. The understated luxury products will also be available to two cities in Latin America, with Bogotá joining São Paulo. Emirates' signature Premium Economy seats will now be available on a mix of Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft, operating to 12 gateways in Emirates' 19-point network in the Americas. The refreshed aircraft also feature the new Emirates 777 Business Class with seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement, more privacy, fully reclined flat bed in addition to a personal mini-bar amongst other amenities.



On the introduction of Premium Economy to additional US routes,

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates

said: 'With the success and popularity of Premium Economy on routes like New York JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Houston served by our refurbished A380, we look forward to bringing a new level of comfort and privacy to more cities with refreshed cabins on our Boeing 777s. The introduction of our refreshed product and ensuring consistent experiences in the sky on more routes is part of our long-standing commitment to the US and adding more premium options in a span of just a few months ensures we offer a competitive, value for money proposition for our customers.'

The roll out of Emirates' refreshed aircraft featuring a four-class configuration will bring the number of routes offering the distinctive Premium Economy product to 27 cities globally including Dubai by the end of 2024, utilising 48 Boeing 777, A380 and A350 aircraft. Besides the US and Latin American points where the retrofitted aircraft will be deployed, customers are already enjoying choice and comfort with refurbished Boeing 777s flying to Geneva, Tokyo Haneda and Brussels, and Zurich along with Riyadh are scheduled from next month.



The continued roll out of Premium Economy across Emirates' network allows its US customers to enjoy the luxury, comforts and affordability of Premium Economy to final destinations beyond Dubai including Mumbai, Bangalore and Singapore, to name a few.

Furthermore, Emirates' customers travelling to United's hubs in Chicago, Houston and San Francisco, can fly in Premium Economy before connecting to its services to hundreds of US domestic points and cities in Canada and Latin America.

The four-class Boeing 777 features six or eight First Class suites, 38 or 40 Business class seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement, 24 seats in Premium Economy, and 256 Economy class seats.

In addition to the introduction of Premium Economy on the retrofitted aircraft, customers across all cabins can enjoy the refreshed interiors which sport a blend of beautiful designs and new colour palettes, in the carpeting, wall panels, and wood finishings, to name a few of the aesthetic enhancements.