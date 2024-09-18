Trump Kill Tries Par For The Course In US History

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Former President Donald survived his second assassination attempt on Sept. 15, 2024, marking the latest chapter in a long history book. Presidential assassination attempts, whether successful or not, are fairly commonplace in American history.

There have been 45 men elected president since the country's founding. And 40% of them have experienced known attempts on their lives. Four presidents – Abraham Lincoln , James A. Garfield , William McKinley and John F Kennedy – have been assassinated.

While Trump and Theodore Roosevelt were both former presidents when they were shot, Ronald Reagan was injured while in office, with a would-be assassin almost ending Reagan's life in 1981 .

Thirteen others – Andrew Jackson, William Howard Taft, Herbert Hoover, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H W Bush, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden – have had known plots or failed attempts to end their lives.

Many were subject to multiple attempts, and it is likely the public was never informed of other attempts upon them or other presidents.

Presidents symbolize the ideals of ourselves as Americans. They often act as the physical embodiment of our country, their political party and its values. When individuals are unhappy with the United States or its policies, some choose to express their opinions in violent ways.

Those who choose to assassinate a president inadvertently humanize the very presidents they want to kill.

Law enforcement personnel on Sept. 17, 2024, investigate the area where the Secret Service discovered a would-be assassin of former President Donald Trump. Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Image via The Conversation

A common thread

Every presidential assassination or attempt has been made with a firearm. With the exception of Gerald Ford's two attempted assassins , all the perpetrators have been male.

This includes Trump's two assailants, men who were once enthralled by but seemingly grew disenchanted with aspects of modern politics.