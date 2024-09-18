Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 5,495.5 Million By 2034 | Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased demand for biologics and biosimilars is driving the demand for dual chamber prefilled syringes.

Rockville, MD, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR , a research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,321.4 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Biologic drugs are highly sensitive in nature which has serious stability issues and they can degrade easily if not stored properly. The protein based drugs derived from living organisms are complex which require careful handling and precise administration. Dual chamber prefilled syringes separates lyophilized drugs from the solvent until the time of administration and it provides stable solution for administration without any handling issues.

In October 2021, dacio®, whch is a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab) was launched by Fresenius Kabi in a dual chamber prefilled syringe. This design assures the safety and efficacy of medication until the point of administration.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market is projected to grow at 0% CAGR and reach US$ 5,495.5 million by 2034

The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 3,174.2 million growing at a CAGR of 0% between 2024 to 2034

North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2034

Predominating market players include SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Vetter Pharma International GmbH, SHL Medical, Stevanato Group, Ypsomed AG, Catalent, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Haselmeier GmbH.

Glass to remain preferred product material for dual chamber prefilled syringes which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,760.0 million between 2024 and 2034. North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,247.1 million .

“Growing Focus on Patient Convenience and Compliance Boosts the Market Growth of Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

Key players in the dual chamber prefilled syringes industry are SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Vetter Pharma International GmbH, SHL Medical, Stevanato Group, Ypsomed AG, Catalent, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Haselmeier GmbH, Others Prominent Players.

Market Development

The face of modern healthcare is increasingly patient-centric, fuelled by a pivotal drive for convenience and therapy adherence. As the amount of responsibility patients are taking toward their own health, especially in the management of chronic diseases, becomes more prominent, interest in easier-to-use, less administration-error-prone drug delivery systems has surged. Dual chamber prefilled syringes have come to the fore as one such solution, simplifying the reconstitution and delivery of complex therapies.

Dual chamber prefilled syringes are easy to use, time saving, and it improves patient compliance. In emergency conditions which required rapid treatment these type of syringes minimizes medication preparation time. Due to its property of storing drug and solvent separately until administration reduces the risk of errors which can happen in case of traditional vials and syringes.

Market Competition Overview

The development of more sophisticated prefilled syringes and the growing use of self-injection syringes have encouraged industry players to concentrate on expanding their product ranges and gaining market dominance.

In this intensely competitive and rapidly evolving business, players are emphasizing the need of having up-to-date information to track their performance and make critical decisions about profitability and growth.

Some market players are also focusing on improving the design of dual-chamber prefilled syringes in order to boost the stability and safety of sensitive drugs.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global dual chamber prefilled syringes market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals key insights on the basis of the Product (<1.0 mL, 1.0 – 2.5mL, 2.5 – 5.0 mL, and >5 mL), Material (Glass and Plastic), Application (Liquid/Liquid, Liquid/Powder, and Liquid/Lyophilisate), Indication (Hemophilia, Schizophrenia, Diabetes, Erectile Dysfunction, Endometriosis, and Precocious Puberty), Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

