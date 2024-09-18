Mulino Announces Actions Against Countries Including Panama In Discriminatory Lists

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, asked the new team that will accompany his government, to make Panama's voice heard abroad in rejection of the discriminatory lists that affect the country's international image.

“The country that has us on these lists will not have the right to anything from Panama, not even a vote in favor or contracts with the Nation, and much less to important tenders. They will not be included, just like that,” said Mulino at the opening ceremony of the refresher course for new officials of the Panamanian foreign service.

The president announced that the rejection of Panama being included in these discriminatory lists is part of an international campaign that will begin with the speech he will give at the next United Nations (UN) assembly, where he will highlight the injustice committed against the country.

“We do not have the capacity to react like a foreign power, because we are not one. But we do have dignity and we will apply it as appropriate, where appropriate,” said Mulino.

He indicated that, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the position of the Panamanian Government has already been presented to the various embassies accredited in Panama that are involved in the preparation of these discriminatory lists.

“It is not true that we are friends, cooperators, a tremendous country, a great government on one side and criminals on the other. We are not and we reject it,” Mulino said.

As a country, the president acknowledged they can have problems and failures, like everyone else, but it is not true that Panama is on the same level as Iran or North Korea“No, sir, that is unacceptable for the Government of Panama,” he stressed.

Another guideline that President Mulino asked the new diplomatic team to include in their agendas is the issue of the Venezuelan crisis and illegal migration through Darien, emphasizing that each ambassador will be“the voice of Panama in the world.”