Kentucky schools reopen as search for suspect in shooting enters 11th day

(MENAFN) in Laurel County, Kentucky, reopened on Tuesday under heightened security, marking their first day back since a major manhunt was launched for a suspect involved in an interstate shooting that injured five people 11 days ago. The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Couch, remains at large, prompting the school district to implement a rigorous safety plan for its nearly 9,000 students.



In a news conference, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear underscored the determination to proceed without succumbing to fear. "We will not live our lives in fear," he declared. The school district's reopening strategy includes enhanced security measures for transportation, school campuses, and extracurricular activities to ensure the safety of both students and staff.



The search for Couch continues in the dense woods of the Daniel Boone National Forest, with state and federal teams having thoroughly searched at least 28,000 acres of the forest's vast 700,000-acre expanse. Despite extensive efforts, authorities have yet to locate any trace of Couch. As the search efforts in the forest persist, officials are also expanding their focus to the surrounding communities.



Governor Beshear has announced that additional state resources are being allocated to support the ongoing search efforts. This expansion of resources reflects a commitment to intensifying the hunt for Couch and ensuring community safety amidst the continuing investigation.

