Blusmart Partners With ATS Travel To Promote Sustainable Mobility Solutions In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) BluSmart, the UAE's first all-electric, full stack, chauffeured premium limousine service, today announced a partnership with ATS Travel, a premier management company offering comprehensive travel solutions for both corporate and individual clients. This collaboration aims to enhance sustainable mobility options alongside exceptional travel experiences for customers. ATS Travel, a distinguished name in the travel industry, has long been committed to delivering top-notch travel management services in the UAE.

“We are excited to partner with ATS Travel, a leader in sustainable business travel management. ATS has made remarkable contributions to environmental stewardship and this collaboration marks an important milestone in our shared commitment to advancing the UAE's clean mobility goals. BluSmart recently completed over 2000 rides and has saved over 3 tonnes of carbon emission since its launch in Dubai. By joining forces, we can enhance our sustainability initiatives and deliver a travel experience that is not only efficient and reliable but also deeply aligned with our mission to decarbonize mobility at scale.” said, Sreejith Hrishikesh, VP – Business and Country Head – UAE, BluSmart.

BluSmart's industry-first features include zero driver cancellations, flat & transparent upfront pricing, on-time arrivals and a CO2 tracker that shows the amount of CO2 emissions saved after every ride taken by the user. This association between ATS Travel and BluSmart will cater to Dubai's cosmopolitan population, offering a fleet of premium all electric Audi e-tron SUVs. The diverse services include city rides, airport rides, hourly rental bookings within the city as well as drop-off to other Emirates.

“Our partnership with BluSmart underscores our commitment to sustainability and our proactive approach in integrating eco-friendly practices into our services. ATS GO GREEN, our sustainable initiative has been successfully guiding our clients on sustainable business travel through scientific measurement and offsetting of carbon footprint. By leveraging BluSmart's cutting-edge electric mobility solutions, we can offer our clients unparalleled travel experiences that align with our vision for a sustainable future. Furthermore, the synergy between BluSmart and ATS elevates our service offerings, enabling us to deliver an unmatched experience in sustainable travel solutions.” said Saleem Sharif, Deputy Managing Director, ATS Travel.

This partnership sets a new standard for sustainable travel, driving both innovation and environmental stewardship in the UAE.

About BluSmart:

BluSmart is South Asia's largest born-electric, full-stack and fully integrated EV ride hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network. Founded in 2019, it is building an integrated energy, infrastructure, mobility & technology business to“Decarbonise Mobility at Scale”. BluSmart is operational in Delhi NCR and Bangalore and made its first international foray with the launch in Dubai in June 2024 as a premium all-electric limousine service. BluSmart has been granted a US patent for its pioneering allocation system for electric mobility by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), underscoring our technological leadership and commitment to innovation and sustainability.

About ATS:

Established in 1977, ATS Travel is a pioneer and an award-winning travel management company in the Middle East. As an IATA-approved travel agency, ATS has been delivering a one-stop-shop solution for all travel requirements such as corporate travel, MICE, Leisure, Cargo and other related services for over four decades. ATS Travel is a member representative of the ATG Travel Group (ATG} in 14 countries across the Middle East and Turkey. ATG is a leading independent global TMC based in the US, with a presence in over 150 locations across the world.