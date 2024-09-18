Response Plus Medical Signs Mou With Skyangels Air Ambulance For Medical Air Evacuation Services

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Agreement part of RPM's strategy to grow its medical air evacuation capabilities across the globe.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, September, 2024: Response Plus Medical Services LLC (RPM), a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC – the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA – has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkyAngels Air Ambulance, a UK-based provider of emergency medical services, to provide efficient and effective Medical Air Evacuation Services.

As part of the MoU, RPM and SkyAngels have agreed to collaborate on global air ambulance services leveraging SkyAngels' network of fixed and rotary wing aircraft across RPM's operational markets, including 135 light jets, 20 medium jets, 20 heavy jets and 146 helicopters, as well as medical and personal security crew round-the-clock to support medical air evacuation. SkyAngels will also provide paramedic training to RPM at its facilities in Norwich International Airport.

From its end, RPM will support SkyAngels as its preferred service provider for air ambulance services across its operational markets, and provide SkyAngels with the global and in-country repatriations required by its patients or clients. SkyAngels has nominated RPM as its preferred service provider for ground ambulance and paramedic support in the Middle East too.

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said:“As the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services company in the region, RPM believes that our diversification into medical air evacuation is a natural progression. Our MoU with SkyAngels Air Ambulance, who has proven expertise in the domain, is a step in that direction. Together with SkyAngels, RPM aims to offer the best, most efficient and time-critical medical air evacuation services to our clients across markets.”

David Polo Marks, CEO of SkyAngels, said:“Over the years, SkyAngels has become the preferred medical evacuation partner across Europe and India. Our aim is to grow our presence in the Middle East, while servicing clients from across the world, including corporates, who rely on us for travel risks, crisis management and duty of care compliance. Our MoU with Response Plus Medical builds on our market presence in the Middle East and offers timely and effective medical evacuation solutions.”

As part of the MoU, patients will have access to 24/7 emergency air transfers, flight stretchers, trained paramedic escorts, hospital coordination, and treatment facilitation at point of destination.

The RPM medical air evacuation unit offers exceptional aeromedical transportation services – providing the ultimate bed-to-bed solutions backed by a world-class fleet and highly-trained medical teams. These include aeromedical retrieval and repatriation, both domestically and internationally, in partnership with aviation providers.

Available around the clock, 365 days a year, the RPM Air Ambulance fleet is equipped with the latest stretcher system, which features built-in oxygen, suction, and electrical power capabilities to cater to critical care needs. RPM also offers VIP Air Ambulance services on an ICU-equipped Challenger Aircraft, in addition to Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) for both critical patient transfers as well as for primary emergency response.