'RENOVATE NOW PAY LATER': RENO, THE INNOVATIVE NEW PLATFORM FOR INTERIOR DESIGN AND RENOVATIONS, LAUNCHES IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Reno, the all-in-one interior design and renovation for residential and commercial projects, has launched in the UAE.

Reno is the first solution of its kind in the region, offering a flexible financing option for renovation projects. The platform is accessed through the Reno app, which combines technological innovation with human expertise. It connects end users – whether that be businesses or consumers – to a of leading interior designers, seasoned project managers and trusted contractors, for a seamless and straightforward end-to-end renovation experience.

From initial design to project delivery, every step of the renovation process can be tracked and managed via the Reno app. Ultimately, Reno ensures quality craftsmanship and transparent, trusted solutions, with clear timelines and costs – all in one easy-to-use interface.

Reno also addresses liquidity, a common challenge for many renovators. With the expertise of Co-founder and CEO Marc Michel, who brings over a decade of digital credit experience to the role, Reno provides access to high-quality renovations – even for those without immediate cash flow or lending power – at the tap of a button, thanks to its innovative Renovate Now, Pay Later (RNPL) financing proposition.

For residential and commercial renovators alike, there has never been a better time to invest in high-quality renovation solutions.

Reno makes it easy for residential homeowners to turn their dream home into a reality. And, with a recent report revealing that quality home renovations in Dubai can double returns on investment, demand for easy and accessible renovation solutions is higher than ever.

For investors and brokers, Reno has the tools to realize their vision and grow their business. Dubai is witnessing a 46% year-on-year increase in the number of registered holiday homes alone – and, with demand for both holiday lets and short-term rentals set to grow even further, now is the ideal time for entrepreneurs to invest in high-quality renovations.

Reno also works with business owners looking to renovate their office spaces. Business is booming in industries throughout the UAE. However, with many offices being delivered as empty shells, and limited financing options posing a challenge – particularly for smaller startups and SMEs – completing office renovation works can be time and cost-intensive. From enhancing existing spaces to core fit-outs, Reno makes it easy for businesses to build workspaces that better suit their brand and their budget.

Marc Michel, CEO at Reno, commented:“The concept for Reno was sparked during my personal experience of an expensive, time-consuming house renovation project. I envisioned a better solution which consolidated the process into a single project management platform.

“The result is Reno, a one-stop shop which takes projects from ideation to completion via a seamless user journey. We're proud to be a renovation company that leverages smart tools and fintech to improve accessibility and project outcomes. Because for us, technology does not replace the human touch – it elevates it.”