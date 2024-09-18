Arabian Automobiles Announces Opening Of Bookings For The All-New 7Th Gen Nissan Patrol

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



The all-new model pays homage to the Patrol's illustrious legacy, while delivering on future-ready innovation. New features include a bold design, powerful V6 twin-turbo engine, 9-speed transmission, cutting-edge NissanConnect 2.0 and premium interiors to deliver a superior driving experience.

Dubai, UAE,September 2024 – Arabian Automobiles has announced that bookings for the recently launched All-New Patrol are now open, both and in-showroom, with prices starting from AED 239,900 and reaching up to AED 379,900. Customers are invited to visit the Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showrooms across Dubai and Sharjah for more details or visit the official website.

The announcement comes on the heels of the grand unveiling ceremony for the new model, held by Nissan and attended by Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. The exclusive event in Abu Dhabi saw the participation of royals, VIPs, global Nissan executives, dealers, partners, media, AAC customers, and bloggers.

Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, was a proud partner in the launch event, further strengthening its long-standing alliance with Nissan and reaffirming its commitment to delivering unparalleled excellence to customers across the region.

Making its global debut, the latest iteration of the Patrol introduces several groundbreaking advancements including a powerful V6 twin-turbo engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission and customizable adaptive air suspension for enhanced all-terrain capability. Equipped with intuitive technologies including NissanConnect 2.0 with Google built-in, ProPILOT, and Klipsch Premium Audio System, it delivers a superior driving experience, complemented by exceptional comfort in a premium cabin.

Hussam Baghdadi, Senior Director of Arabian Automobiles Company said:“The launch of the All-New Patrol represents a significant milestone for Arabian Automobiles, showcasing our continued dedication to quality and innovation. This seventh-generation Patrol reflects the evolution of an iconic vehicle, blending a rich heritage with state-of-the-art advancements that enhance safety, convenience, and connectivity. Designed to meet the audience's high expectations, this model reaffirms our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect. We eagerly look forward to unveiling the Patrol's features and celebrating this milestone with our loyal customers.”

An Icon Built for Adventure:

The All-New Patrol is a mark of prestige, embodying a premium design aesthetic that elevates its unmissable road presence, delivering a captivating visual impact that bridges the brand's heritage with a forward-thinking vision. Capturing the essence of Nissan's global design philosophy, the All-New Patrol's exterior styling enhances its distinctive silhouette to showcase an 'unbreakable' appearance reflective of its rugged capability, characterized by bold and sculpted lines, balanced proportions and impressive approach and departure angles.

Meticulously crafted, every aspect exudes a sense of strength and durability. Nissan's signature V-motion grille takes center stage, now wider and more integrated into the body, and flanked by enhanced Double C-shaped headlights featuring Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) technology for optimal visibility. Complementing this is the Patrol's rear façade, which echoes the front grille with a full-width light bar that draws attention with its segmented design. The Patrol's formidable stance is further accentuated by available 22-inch alloy wheels, which enhance its road presence and contribute to a commanding overall appearance.

The All-New Patrol offers an array of seven striking exterior colors, each developed to enhance its dynamic appearance. The addition of four vibrant two-tone options to the exterior color palette offers increased personalization, enabling drivers to express their unique style while evoking a sense of authority and elegance.

Nissan's commitment to thoughtful design is evident with the Puddle Lamp, which auto-activates as the occupants approach the vehicle with the key fob or on unlocking the doors. The lamp illuminates a special throwback motif featuring the iconic Patrol silhouette in the desert, and the text 'Since 1951' signifying the SUV's production history. This feature is a nod to the Japanese principle of omotenashi, or thoughtful hospitality, meaning that every interaction with the Patrol feels special and welcoming.

Power. Performance. Precision.

The seventh-generation Nissan Patrol is Nissan's most powerful Patrol to date – setting new standards in performance with an exhilarating blend of response, refinement and efficiency. The model represents a significant leap forward from previous iterations, with two new engine options.

At the heart of this powerhouse is a new 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo engine, delivering an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque. This marks a momentous shift from the Patrol's outgoing V8 engine – achieving a 7% increase in power and a 25% boost in torque, all while enhancing fuel efficiency by 24%. There is also a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine option, producing 316HP and 386Nm of torque.

The new V6 twin-turbo motor is engineered with several enhancements, including improved throttle response for quicker acceleration, high combustion efficiency to maximize power output, and mirror bore coating to enhance thermal efficiency. The high heat-resistant turbocharger maintains peak performance under demanding conditions, while the scavenger oil pump ensures consistent lubrication on slopes and inclines, delivering reliable performance across all terrains.

This shift underscores Nissan's commitment to advancing technology for one of the best fuel efficiencies in the segment, without compromising the superior performance synonymous with the Patrol nameplate.

The integration of a new 9-speed automatic transmission further elevates the driving experience, whether navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrains. The advanced transmission, paired with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, ensures seamless acceleration and effortless gear changes for a consistently smooth and responsive journey. The new suspension also sees the adoption of e-damper technology that automatically adjusts the damper settings according to the driving conditions for a more controlled and comfortable on-board experience.

The All-New Patrol features a new adaptive air suspension system available as standard – allowing for adjustable ride height, effortless on-road cruising and off-road performance. In addition to improved aerodynamic efficiency, it also facilitates easy passenger entry and exit, as well as convenient loading and unloading of gear.

Drivers can continue to tailor their drive to perfection with a selection of six distinct drive modes to choose from – standard, sand, rock, mud, eco and sport. The All-New Patrol also introduces a 4WD transfer mode interlock system, a first for Nissan, which offers intuitive handling across various terrains, allowing drivers to seamlessly switch between modes and tackle challenging landscapes with ease.

Underlying all these features is a range of advanced chassis systems and electronic aids, including Vehicle Dynamic Control, Traction Control and Tire Pressure Monitoring System, to optimize a timely and safe response to any road condition.

Expertly Crafted for Premium Comfort:

This Patrol elevates the driving experience with its meticulously crafted interior that harmonizes premium comfort with cutting-edge technology. From the moment they enter the cabin, drivers and passengers will be immersed in an atmosphere of refined sophistication that enhances both relaxation and convenience.

The refreshed interior features new exquisitely quilted leather seats that offer a new level of indulgence, with detailing inspired by the traditional Japanese woodcraft, Kumiko. The seats also feature massage functionality and eight-way adjustment capabilities, striking a perfect balance of cushioning and ergonomic support to deliver exceptional comfort.

Further amplifying the sense of spaciousness, the Patrol boasts an expansive cabin with a panoramic sunroof that invites natural light when desired. The first and second-row seats are equipped with NASA-inspired spinal support technology, designed to promote optimal posture and minimize fatigue. Additionally, the horizontal“Piano Button” E-shifter introduced for the first time in the Patrol offers a sleek and intuitive way to select gears, enhancing convenience and modernizing the driving experience at the touch of a button.

The interior is anchored by a striking 28.6-inch horizontal Monolith display, featuring twin 14.3-inch displays that provide a comprehensive view of navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information – along with intuitive transitions via touchscreen for more convenience and safety. Rear-seat passengers are also catered to with dual 12.8-inch screens, where they can be entertained on the go by streaming content or playing games through connecting their own streaming device via Miracast, HDMI or USB.

The displays feature a touchscreen interface which offers seamless and responsive interactions. They also free up valuable space – resulting in a more organized and clutter-free cabin. Complementing the visual experience is a 64-color ambient lighting system with customizable live backgrounds to match any mood, enhancing the cabin's ambiance to create an inviting and relaxing environment.

The All-New Patrol introduces an exceptional audio experience with its 12-speaker Klipsch Premium Audio system. Featured in select trims, this system delivers an immersive and crystal-clear soundscape that integrates seamlessly into the Patrol's interior, thanks to precision-engineered components developed by Nissan and Klipsch engineers. Dynamic Audio Reveal technology ensures consistent clarity and depth by adjusting audio equalization based on environmental conditions, while DJX® 3D Surround envelops occupants in a rich, concert-like sound experience.

Complementing this sensory sophistication is the Patrol's segment-first Biometric Cooling technology, designed to maintain optimal comfort regardless of external temperatures. Available in select grades, this innovative system uses a built-in infrared sensor to detect the body temperature of front and second-row passengers, and automatically adjusts air flow settings to provide a smart, intuitive cooling experience.

Raising the cabin's appeal is its class-leading roominess, particularly in the second and third rows, making it ideal for families and larger groups. The innovative EZ flex seats facilitate easier access to the third row without removing a child seat, while the 3rd-row power fold and return function offers flexible storage solutions with a touch on the Monolith screen to adapt seamlessly to varying needs.

Practicality is taken to the next level with an increase in cargo space, now giving up to 30% more room compared to previous models, as well as a combined 9-liter storage across the glove and console box. The thoughtfully engineered cabin features an all-new frame with improved dynamic torsional rigidity for decreased vehicle vibration, Damping Acoustic glass for noise isolation, as well as elevated materials to together contribute to a quieter, more serene driving experience.

Advanced Safety and Next-Gen Connectivity:

The All-New Patrol introduces NissanConnect 2.0, a next-generation advanced technology suite that seamlessly integrates navigation, security, and entertainment into a unified platform. This is the first Nissan vehicle in the region with Google built-in, which makes a near-seamless interaction between a customer's digital life and their vehicle.

NissanConnect 2.0 is available with Google Maps and, once signed-in with a personal Google Account, drivers can access their favorite locations and points of interest, reducing dependence on a mobile phone. User experience is enhanced by real-time navigation and traffic updates, secure vehicle access, and a range of entertainment options, all accessible through a sophisticated interface. Google Assistant allows the driver to use their voice for hands-free help on the go. For example, drivers can say“Hey Google” to control their media, adjust temperature settings, find new destinations and more with minimal distraction. Drivers also gain access to an ecosystem of apps available for download on Google Play.

The MyNISSAN app further enhances convenience by serving as a central hub for remote access and personalization – allowing drivers to monitor vehicle status, plan their journey, schedule maintenance and access convenience features from their phone. The app also surveils the Patrol, sending automatic alerts if the car is unlocked or windows are left open one minute after the engine stops, or if the vehicle has been tampered with or towed. 'My Parking Locations' memorizes frequently visited parking spots and automatically suggests optimal solutions for added ease. Additionally, the MyNISSAN app allows users to remotely start the engine, adjust climate control settings, lock or unlock doors, as well as wipe personal data in case their security is compromised.

Nissan's ProPILOT technology makes its debut in the All-New Patrol, supporting drivers with a blend of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. This system leverages navigation data to adjust vehicle speed for curves and interchanges, enhancing safety and control for a more secure driving experience. The 14.3-inch TFT meter display and heads-up display keep essential driving information easily accessible, allowing drivers to stay focused on the road.

The Patrol transforms safety and situational awareness with Panorama View, featuring 'Ultra-Wide View' and 'Invisible Hood View', with Invisible-to-Visible technology projecting real-time images of obstacles and navigation cues on the horizontal monolith screen. The Ultra-Wide View expands the field of vision to 170 degrees and facilitates navigation in situations where visibility is restricted, while the innovative Invisible Hood provides a clear view of the area directly beneath the vehicle for safer driving both off-road and in narrow spaces.

The Patrol is also equipped with a 3D Around View Monitor which offers a comprehensive 360-degree view of the vehicle's surroundings, further enhancing safety and making navigation through tight spaces safer and more intuitive. Additional safety features include the Smart Rear View Mirror and Rear Zoom View that enhance rear visibility, as well as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, which alert drivers to potential collisions and apply brakes when needed to mitigate impact.

The new body structure, constructed with increased use of high-strength steel, improves frontal crash and pedestrian protection, ensuring enhanced safety for occupants and pedestrians alike. All-round safety is also assured with a comprehensive safety package featuring seven airbags and, for the very first time, knee airbags specifically designed to enhance the driver's safety.

Practical enhancements include the updated power liftgate, which features hands-free opening, anti-pinch technology, and angle memory for added convenience. The All-New Patrol also offers USB Type-C ports in every row as well as a wireless phone charger pad in the front center console for efficient device charging.

The All-New Nissan Patrol sets a new benchmark with its powerful engine lineup, advanced technologies, and luxurious comfort. Engineered to deliver exceptional performance and refined driving experiences, it embodies Nissan's commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Arabian Automobiles Company:

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50+ years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice.

Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for a total of 21 times with 10 consecutive wins between 2007 and 2016.

Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates:



New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 INFINITI and 2 Renault

6 pre-owned car showrooms

Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City

Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 INFINITI, and 3 Renault

60-minute Express Service

9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.