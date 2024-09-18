121 Nationals Graduate From Purehealth's Emirati Development Centre

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Healthcare leaders honour second cohort of graduates as PureHealth human capacity programme gathers momentum.

Abu Dhabi-UAE 2024 - PureHealth, the largest healthcare in the Middle East, has marked the graduation of the second cohort of its Emirati Development Centre (EDC) in a ceremony celebrating achievements and motivating future leaders. Taking place in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony commemorated the graduation of 121 exceptional Emirati talent from across PureHealth who participated in the EDC programme, a dedicated initiative by PureHealth aimed at developing a highly skilled Emirati workforce in line with the UAE National Agenda and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

The programme's second cohort, EDC Cohort-II, is more than double in size in comparison to its first that participated as part of the programme's inauguration last year. This demonstrates significant progress towards PureHealth's goal of developing 1,000 future Emirati leaders over the next six years in line with its commitment to Emiratisation. These leaders will not only support PureHealth's long-term objectives, but also contribute to a sustainable Emirati workforce in the country, aiding national goals to build a world-leading, self-sufficient healthcare system.

Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth, commented:“Developing future Emirati healthcare leaders is a top strategic priority for PureHealth and an essential part of our role within the national economic and social ecosystem. The EDC is a vital engine of human capacity development, not just within our organisation but for the UAE, and this ceremony is an important acknowledgment of both the programme and its participants.”

“We are incredibly proud of this new cohort of highly capable and motivated professionals who will go on to lead progress in healthcare and champion PureHealth's mission of improving lifespans and health spans. We hope by honouring these achievements, we will inspire current and prospective participants, while showcasing the rewards of perseverance and commitment and demonstrating tangible evidence of the opportunities that come from being part of the EDC.”, Al Qubaisi added.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Faisal Mohamed Al Ali, Director of Graduates and Labor Market, Ministry Of Education; Amna Al Suwaidi, Partnership & Outreach Manager at Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council , senior leaders from our academic partners and the PureHealth Group. Rashed Saif Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Operating Officer of PureHealth also delivered an inspiring keynote address for the graduates of EDC Cohort-II. The event also featured testimonials from the graduates, sharing their experiences and the impact of the EDC programme on their careers.

Graduates embarked on a six-month rigorous and transformative learning journey customised for each individual to enhance their professional growth and development. This year's programme concentrated on developing leadership across all levels: 'Leaders of Self' – aimed at boosting personal effectiveness; 'Leaders of Others' – focused on promoting a growth mindset and high-performance team behaviours; and 'Leaders of Leaders' – geared towards spearheading transformational change through innovation and strategic vision enhancement.

As a result, the second EDC cohort of graduates have grown as well-rounded professionals ready to take on bigger roles and responsibilities, and acquired skills and knowledge that will contribute to the transformation of the healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.

The EDC is a dedicated initiative for empowering the Emirati workforce, offering top Emirati talent a focused and tailored development journey to promote their personal and professional growth, in order to help them in unlocking their full potential driving transformation in the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates.

About PureHealth:

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health's network comprises:



SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services.

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers.

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US.

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care.