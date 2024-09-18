War Update: 194 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Mostly In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the last day, September 17, Ukraine's Defense Forces reported a total of 194 combat engagements with Russian invasion along the front lines.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched 72 against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including dropping 120 anti-aircraft missiles. Also, the enemy fired 4,800 shots, 154 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Tymofiivka, Senkove, Osynove, Kivsharivka, Hlushkivka, Novo-osynivka, and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yelizavetivka, Kostiantynivka, and Kurakhove in Donetsk region, and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region. Yesterday, Ukraine's Air Force, missile and artillery units five times hit Russian manpower clusters and targeted an anti-aircraft missile system, three control points, and a field ammunition depot.

Kharkiv axis: a single combat clash was reported in the Vovchansk area.

Kupiansk axis: with air support, the enemy attacked 13 times. Ukraine repelled assaults near Synkivka, Novo-osynove, Kruhliakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnykivka, Petropavlivka, and Lozova.

Lyman axis: the enemy attacked 14 times, trying to advance near Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Torske, and Nevske.

Siversk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled two assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk axis: the Russians attacked ten times near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora. The situation is under Ukraine's control.

Toretsk axis: the enemy, with air support, unleashed 15 assaults near Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Dachne, and Nelypivka.

Pokrovsk axis: the Defense Forces repelled 51 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor troops in the direction of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Novohrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrainsk, Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka, and Zelene Pole. The greatest number of attacks was reported Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

Kurakhove axis: the Defense Forces repelled 49 attacks toward Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Hirnyk, Katerynivka, Heorhiivka, and Kostiantynivka, where enemy actively employed tactical aviation.

Vremivka axis: according to an update, the Russians carried out six assaults near Vuhledar and Novoukrainka.

Huliaipole axis remained tense as the enemy made two unsuccessful offensives.

Orikhiv axis: Russia went for eight attacks, achieving no gains near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, and Shcherbaky.

Prydniprovia axis: none of the four attempts by the enemy to capture Ukraine's positions achieved success.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia axes.

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions were targeted by enemy artillery and airstrikes from across the border.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat casualty toll in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 18, 2024 amounted to about 637,010 , including 1,130 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.