Ukraine Intercepts 46 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 46 Shahed one-way attack drones of the 52 Russia launched in the early hours of Wednesday.

That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian invaders hit with three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the occupied part of Kherson region and 52 strike UAVs from Russia's Kursk and Yeisk regions," the statement reads.

Air force, mobile fire groups, and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces joined efforts in repelling the attack.

“As a result of the effort, 46 attack UAVs were shot down,” the report reads.

Also, e-warfare systems led five UAVs to plunge uncontrollably and another drone – to fly back to Russia. E-warfare countermeasures also ensured that the guided air missiles missed their targets. Damage has been inflicted on agricultural machinery. No casualties were reported.

Air defenses were active across Mykolaiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, enemy drones attacked Ukraine throughout the night and in the morning, setting off an air raid alert in a number of regions.