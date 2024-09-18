Ukraine Poised To Enhance Middle Corridor Connectivity With Ferry Restoration
9/18/2024 5:17:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Ukraine is set to play a crucial role in the Middle Corridor
following the restoration of ferry connections with Georgia,
according to Yuriy Gusev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, at
the opening of the "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2024,"
Azernews reports.
"Transportation and logistics are of great importance for
countries, especially for Ukraine. We anticipate the restoration of
ferry connections between Ukraine and Georgia soon. This will
enable our country to become a vital part of the global Middle
Corridor and transit route. We hope this meeting in Baku will
foster logistics relations between China and the EU market, as well
as between the Caucasus, Turkiye, and Ukraine," he stated.
The Middle Corridor connects container railway cargo
transportation between China and the European Union through Central
Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye, and Eastern Europe.
This multimodal transport infrastructure links ferry terminals
on the Caspian and Black seas with the railway systems of China,
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.
The Middle Corridor enhances the flow of cargo from China to
Turkiye and European countries while facilitating transportation in
the opposite direction.
Trains operating on this corridor deliver goods from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, which is a significant
advantage of this transport route.
