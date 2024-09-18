Japan, UAE To Launch FTA Negotiations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have decided to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), Japanese Foreign Yoko Kamikawa announced Wednesday.

In a press conference, minister Kamikawa expressed hope of "concluding an ambitious, balanced, and comprehensive Japan-UAE Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), in addition to the FTA between Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) being negotiated in parallel"

The minister reaffirmed to strengthen bilateral economic relations as well as expand trade, investments and other areas.

"Japan will continue to broaden cooperative relations in various areas while strengthening wide-ranging economic relations with the UAE," she added. (end)

