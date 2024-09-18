J&K Polls: LG Sinha Appeals People To Turn Out In Record Numbers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday appealed to the voters to turn out in record numbers for first phase of assembly polls.

In a post on X, office of LG J&K, urged youth, women and first-time votes to vote in large numbers.

“J&K Assembly commence today. I call upon all the voters whose assembly constituencies are in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers & exercise their rights. I especially urge youth, women and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” he said.

Voting for first phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls in underway across 24 constituencies as election in the Union Territory is being held after almost ten years.