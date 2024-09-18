Workers at Samsung manufacturing plant in India continue protest for 9th day

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, workers at a Samsung manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, continued their protest for the ninth consecutive day, despite facing detentions by police. The ongoing strike involves around 90 percent of the plant’s workforce, which consists of 1,723 employees. The protestors are advocating for improved wages and better working conditions, highlighting the intensity of their demands.



The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), which is backing the workers' strike, reported that over 100 employees were detained on Monday. However, these workers were subsequently released. According to CITU, the Samsung Sriperumbudur plant, which focuses on home appliances, generates approximately one-third of the company's annual revenue of USD12 billion from its Indian operations. The union asserts that workers at this plant face excessive work pressures, with the requirement to produce each appliance, including refrigerators, washing machines, or TVs, within a mere 10 to 15 seconds. They also endure long, continuous working hours and unsafe working conditions.



S. Kannan, Deputy General Secretary of CITU’s Tamil Nadu chapter, called for the immediate withdrawal of legal cases against the striking workers. He emphasized that the labor conditions at the plant are untenable and need to be addressed urgently. The union’s demands reflect broader concerns about workers' rights and workplace safety.



In response to the ongoing strike, Samsung stated last week that it had begun discussions with the workers at the Chennai plant in an effort to resolve the issues promptly. The company’s engagement aims to address the workers' grievances and improve conditions at the facility, highlighting their commitment to finding a resolution.

