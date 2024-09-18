Intel collaborates with Amazon Web Services for production of custom AI fabric chips

(MENAFN) Intel, a leading global manufacturer based in the US, announced a major collaboration with Web Services (AWS) on Monday, focusing on the production of custom artificial intelligence (AI) fabric chips. This partnership represents a multi-year and multi-billion-dollar investment, which includes the development and manufacturing of Intel's 18A and custom Xeon 6 chips using Intel 3 technology. This initiative will be based in Ohio, signaling a significant expansion of Intel's operations and technological capabilities.



In addition to Intel's investment, AWS plans to invest USD7.8 billion to enhance its data center infrastructure in central Ohio. This new investment is on top of the USD10.3 billion AWS has already committed to the state since 2015. The collaboration between Intel and AWS is designed to deliver advanced technological solutions that aim to support and accelerate the performance of AI applications and other high-demand workloads for their customers.



The partnership seeks to combine Intel's expertise in chip design and manufacturing with AWS's extensive cloud, AI, and machine learning services. According to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, this joint effort will drive significant innovation within their shared ecosystem and foster the growth of both companies. Furthermore, it is intended to contribute to building a sustainable domestic AI supply chain, benefiting the broader technology industry and its stakeholders.



This collaboration reflects a broader trend of significant investment in technological infrastructure and innovation. By leveraging Intel's cutting-edge chip technology and AWS's expansive cloud services, the two companies aim to provide enhanced capabilities for AI and other advanced computing needs, positioning themselves at the forefront of the evolving tech landscape.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108686817