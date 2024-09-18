GBP/USD Signal Today - 18/09: Bearish Below $1.3150 (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 9th

September

was not triggered because there was no bullish price action when the support level at $1.3109 was first reached's GBP/USD Signals



Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be taken before 5pm London time Wednesday.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3155, $1.3111, or $1.3054.

Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of 1.3199, $1.3244, or $1.3316.

Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Long Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previousGBP/USD forecaston 9thSeptember that the price was likely to drift lower over the day, but would probably find support within the area between $1.3000 and $1.3049 due to the cluster of support levels within that zone. This was a good and accurate call, both for that day, and for the days afterwards, with two major lows being made above $1.3000.

We have now seen a selloff from the area of an inflection high below $1.3250 which was reached yesterday.

The price is now sitting quite heavily on the support level at $1.3155. This may be the day's pivotal point, at least before the Federal Reserve's policy release later. Price action suggests we will see a bearish breakdown and a small move lower for a while.

The main event today will of course be the Fed, which is universally expected to make its first rate cut in 4 years. The question is whether it will be a cut of 0.50% or 0.25%. If it is 0.50%. we can expected upwards movement in the price. If it is 0.25%, we will probably see a more dramatic move, but a bearish one where the US Dollar strengthens quite dramatically.

Before the Fed, the best course of action will likely be short scalps based on bearish price action on short-term charts below $1.3150, targeting $1.3111.

Concerning the GBP, there will be a release of CPI (inflation) data at 7am London time. Regarding the USD, there will be a release of the Federal Funds Rate, Statement, and Economic Projections at 7pm.

