Galatasaray's goalkeeper receives 3-match suspension for violent conduct in UEFA Europa League

(MENAFN) Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has been handed a three-match suspension in the Europa League due to violent conduct in his team’s previous match. The suspension, announced on Tuesday, will see the 38-year-old goalkeeper sidelined for the first three matches of Galatasaray's Europa League group stage.



Muslera's suspension stems from an incident in the UEFA second leg against Swiss club Young Boys on August 27. During that match in Istanbul, Galatasaray suffered a 1-0 defeat and was eliminated from the Champions League after losing 4-2 on aggregate. The defeat meant Galatasaray was relegated to the Europa League.



The incident that led to Muslera's suspension occurred when he was shown a red card for tripping forward Alan Virginius as the French player celebrated his goal. As a consequence, Muslera will be absent for Galatasaray’s Europa League fixtures against PAOK, RFS, and Elfsborg, scheduled for September and October.



The 2024-25 Europa League season is set to commence on September 25, and Muslera will miss the opening match against Greek club PAOK at home. He is expected to return to action in Galatasaray’s fourth group-stage match against Tottenham Hotspur on November 7 in Istanbul.

