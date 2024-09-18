Prince Feisal Runs For IOC Presidency

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday announced seven candidates who will compete to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president.

Among the candidates is HRH Prince Feisal, who officially submitted his candidacy on Sunday.

The election is set to take place during the 143rd IOC session to be held between March 18 and 21, 2025, in Greece.

Prince Feisal has been an IOC member since 2010 and has held key leadership roles, including membership on the Executive Board, and chairing groups focused on preserving the Olympic legacy and preventing harassment in sports.

His vision has also led to significant achievements for Jordanian sports since he became President of the Jordan Olympic Committee in 2003.

The other candidates running for the IOC presidency are Lord Sebastian Coe, Kirsty Coventry, Johan Eliasch, David Lappartient, Juan Antonio Samaranch, and Morinari Watanabe.

During a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, the competitors are scheduled to present their programmes to the IOC membership in January 2025.