Arab Parliament Condemns Assassination Attempt On Comoros President
9/18/2024 4:39:57 AM
AMMAN - Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi on Monday condemned the assassination attempt on Comoros President Azali Assoumani.
Al Asoomi expressed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the Comoros and its people in the face of any attempts to undermine its security and stability, according to an Arab Parliament statement.
He also extended his heartfelt wishes for President Assoumani's swift recovery and for continued security, stability, progress, and prosperity for the Comoros and its people.
