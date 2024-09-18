عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab Parliament Condemns Assassination Attempt On Comoros President

Arab Parliament Condemns Assassination Attempt On Comoros President


9/18/2024 4:39:57 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoomi on Monday condemned the assassination attempt on Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

Al Asoomi expressed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the Comoros and its people in the face of any attempts to undermine its security and stability, according to an Arab Parliament statement.

He also extended his heartfelt wishes for President Assoumani's swift recovery and for continued security, stability, progress, and prosperity for the Comoros and its people.

MENAFN18092024000028011005ID1108686578


Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search