Ministry Launches 'Takatof' Project To Promote Gender Equality, Social Cohesion

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Social Development on Tuesday launched the "Takatof" project, which aims to promote gender equality and social cohesion in Amman, Karak and Jerash governorates.

The project is funded by the French Development Agency and implemented by the French Expertise Agency, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the launch ceremony, French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison praised the project as a continuation of a successful partnership between Jordan and France, supported by the EU-funded Social Protection Support Programme.

The project aims to improve cooperation between government agencies, civil society organisations, local authorities and the private sector, the envoy said, noting that by fostering innovation and strengthening local capacity, it aims to make a significant difference to the daily lives of vulnerable communities.

The Takatof project's integrated strategies are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by creating a comprehensive and sustainable framework for gender equality and social cohesion.