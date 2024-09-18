Empowering Graduates, Strengthening Companies

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) As the ICT sector in Jordan continues to thrive, a critical challenge remains: ensuring that new graduates are equipped with the skills necessary to seamlessly integrate into the workforce.

Despite the growing number of qualified ICT graduates, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often struggle to absorb this fresh talent due to resource limitations and a lack of structured internship programs.

Bridging this gap between academic training and requirements is essential for the sustainable development of the ICT sector.

Through more intentional collaboration between educational institutions and companies, Jordan can create opportunities that benefit both students and the wider tech industry.

Structured internship programs that allow graduates to transition smoothly into the professional world are crucial to addressing this challenge.

By equipping SMEs with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively manage interns, these companies can tap into a valuable source of innovation and creativity.

Interns, in turn, gain real-world experience, enhancing their technical skills and understanding of how the ICT sector operates.

Such structured on the job training programs also help reduce youth unemployment, a persistent issue in Jordan, by providing students with the practical skills needed to succeed in the marketplace.

At the heart of this effort is the desire to build long-term capacity within the ICT industry.

Internships are not just a temporary solution but a strategic investment in the future of Jordan's workforce.

By providing students with hands-on experience, the sector not only benefits from fresh ideas but also builds a pipeline of qualified professionals who can contribute to its growth over the years.

Moreover, fostering inclusivity within these programs is vital.

Ensuring that both male and female students have equal access to opportunities in ICT will help create a more diverse and dynamic workforce.

Gender equity, particularly in technology fields, can drive more innovation and ensure a broader range of perspectives in problem-solving.

The collaborative effort between academia and industry represents a forward-thinking approach to overcoming the talent gap.

By focusing on structured, impactful internships, Jordan can strengthen its position as a leader in the ICT field while ensuring that its graduates are fully prepared to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic and technological future.

This approach highlights the power of partnerships in creating sustainable growth for Jordan's ICT sector and reinforces the importance of investing in the next generation of professionals.

Through such initiatives, Jordan's ICT industry can continue to thrive, shaping a more prosperous and innovative future for all.

Nidal Bitar is chief executive officer of the ICT Association of Jordan – int@j