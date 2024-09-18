Microsoft unveils latest updates to Copilot AI for enterprise, personal users

(MENAFN) Microsoft hosted a live event named Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2, where it unveiled the latest updates to its Copilot AI assistant for both enterprise and personal users. At the event, CEO Satya Nadella introduced the second phase of Copilot, referring to it as the “AI UI.”



With this new version, Microsoft has implemented over 700 updates and added more than 150 new features to Copilot. The assistant is now powered by OpenAI’s latest GPT-4o model. Additionally, Microsoft announced new Copilot integrations across its suite of applications, including Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive. The company also introduced Copilot agents—enhanced, personalized AI assistants capable of executing specific tasks with minimal to no human intervention. Here are the key highlights from the Microsoft 365 Copilot Wave 2 event:



Microsoft has launched a new feature called Copilot Pages for Microsoft 365 subscribers, accessible through the Work tab on Copilot. Also known as BizChat, this service can extract information from business data to produce insightful and compelling results. Users can edit or share the data generated on Copilot Pages with their colleagues. According to Microsoft, Copilot Pages is built for collaborative AI efforts. It can also browse the internet to gather additional useful information.



Microsoft has now integrated Copilot into Excel and PowerPoint. With this integration, Copilot can provide suggestions and generate images, enabling users to create a new presentation from scratch in just a few minutes. In Excel, Copilot can analyze data, assist with relevant formulas, visualize information, and more. It's important to note that these new features are exclusively available to Microsoft 365 subscribers.



Additionally, Microsoft’s video conferencing platform, enhanced by Copilot, can compile content for meetings and provide summaries of meeting discussions. Unlike other features, these new capabilities will become generally available starting early next month. Similarly, Copilot for Outlook can analyze key emails, flagging them based on their content, and offering a summary to help save time. Finally, OneDrive is also getting Copilot integration, allowing users to quickly locate specific files and analyze their contents by comparing them to similar files. These features are set to be rolled out by the end of this month.

